Marriyum Aurangzeb says PM calling “media mafia” is embarrassing

Marriyum who is Information Secretary of the PML-N says Imran Khan cannot be a capable person by putting burden of his own failure on others.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurrangzeb has termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s media mafia statement as “embarrassing”.

She said those who laundered money through foreign fundings are calling others as mafia. “The PM should be ashamed of what he has said about the media,” said Marriyum Aurangzeb.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing a gathering in Pind Dadan Khan said that there is a mafia in media and hinted action against it.

“There is mafia working with newspapers and media,” said Prime Minister during his speech while expressing annoyance.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, who also served as Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting during the PML-N government, said that Imran Khan should not blame others and he could not become capable person by putting bars on opponents. False allegations were levelled against the PML-N leaders, but courts granted them bails, she said.

“This selected government would soon be over,” said Marrium, asking those who leveled allegations against Rana Sana Ullah to resign. She said PML-N made the country an atomic power, laid the network of motorways and brought the country out of darkness. The performance of the ruling PTI is clear before everyone, she added.