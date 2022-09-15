(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Uzbekistan Marriyum Aurangzeb shared the pictures of the meeting between the two leaders on the social media platform "Twitter".

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is on a visit to Uzbekistan to participate in the SCO Summit.