Marriyum Aurangzeb Stresses Collective Responsibility In Smog Control

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday called for cooperation from all stakeholders, including the public to tackle the issue of smog in Lahore and emphasized the need for mature behavior from the public in controlling smog, highlighting that it was a collective responsibility.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, she shared that the provincial government has been actively working on anti-smog measures since March, shortly after Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took office, adding, preventing smog is a lengthy process that requires sustained effort of all stakeholders.

Maryam Nawaz, the Chief Minister of Punjab has taken the issue of smog very seriously, unlike any other government in history, she mentioned.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Punjab Senior Minister Maryam Nawaz's dedication to addressing this issue is unparalleled, adding, CM's approach to tackling smog is not just about short-term solutions but also focuses on long-term policies and environmental diplomacy efforts.

She highlighted that Maryam Nawaz's environmental diplomacy efforts have been met with mockery and criticism from opponents, who are more interested in playing politics with health issues rather than finding solutions.

Thick smog has been engulfing several parts of Punjab, especially Lahore due to Diwali celebrations and stubble burning in India, according to Marriyum Aurangzeb, Punjab's Senior Minister.

Responding a query, Marriyum Aurangzeb also disclosed that Punjab will launch environmental diplomacy efforts with India starting next week, focusing on addressing the smog issue that has been plaguing Lahore.

This initiative includes writing a letter to facilitate further progress and engaging in dialogue to find solutions, she added. The move is part of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision for a pollution-free and smog-free Punjab, she highlighted.

To another question, Marriyum Aurangzeb urged citizens to take precautions against Lahore' s smog by avoiding unnecessary travel and outdoor activities.

She also advised citizens to wear face masks to minimize health risks.

