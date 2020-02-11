UrduPoint.com
Marriyum Aurangzeb Terms Govt’s Subsidy Package As “daytime Robbery”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 27 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 05:07 PM

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms govt’s subsidy package as “daytime robbery”

Marriyum Aurangzeb says that the government’s subsidiary package is nothing but another form of oppression for the entire nation, alleging that Imran Khan’s partners created flour and sugar crisis in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11, 2020) PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has rejected the government’s subsidy package for the general public, terming it a “daytime robbery” for them.

Marriyum Aurangzeb has also said that Rs 15 to Rs 18 billion package is nothing but another form of oppression for the nation.

“The government actually has exposed itself by introducing such subsidy,” said Marriyum Aurangzeb. She said.

She alleged that these were the Imran Khan’s partners who created shortage of flour and sugar in the bazaars, increased prices and then import was made to benefit a mafia. She went on to say that a same group of mafia got the benefit of this whole crisis. Marriyam stated that Imran mafia exported commodities by providing this subsidy in the prices.

