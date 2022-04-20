Marriyum calls for end to process of disseminating baseless, concocted news

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday called for an end to the process of disseminating baseless and concocted news by a section of media and social media websites after assumption of office of Prime Minister by Shehbaz Sharif.

The news about declaring any other place Camp Office except the Prime Minister House were baseless and pack of lies, she said in a statement.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said there was also no veracity in the news about deployment of police and administrative staff at any place.

The minister urged editorial staff and media persons to confirm before publication of any such baseless news. She also asked the social media users to reject such negative propaganda.