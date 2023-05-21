(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan a "liar" as he tried to refute a news article on his wife Bushra Bibi's corruption and unceremonious removal of the former chief of an institution.

"If this wasn't the reason , what was ? Do tell ! The only reason you can't give another reason because you know that this is the real reason. LIAR," the minister said while responding to Imran Khan's tweet on his wife's corruption.