Marriyum Calls Out Imran Khan For 'denying Fatherhood To His Own Daughter'

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Marriyum calls out Imran Khan for 'denying fatherhood to his own daughter'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman (PTI) Imran Khan an "impudent and coward" person for denying that he had a daughter.

The minister, in a news statement, said ironically Imran Khan had also failed to give respect to his own daughter in the society. "A man who hesitates to own his own daughter for the sake of power is regarded as the most shameless person," she added.

She said Imran Khan was a "dishonorable person" who used female members of his family to launder his ill-gotten money.

Imran Khan staged a drama of "Haqeeqi Azadi" (real freedom) just to ensure his return to the power, she said, wondering how a person who himself was slave of a foreign lobbying firm could fight for independence.

Marriyum said Imran Khan was such a "coward person" who did not leave his house without covering his head with a black box. Imran Khan did not have courage to leave his house without protection, but ironically called Nawaz Sharif coward , the minister remarked sarcastically.

"Shameless and coward" are those people who used women and children as human shield for their protection," she said while referring to Imran Khan, who according to her, hid under his bed to prevent his arrest.

She alleged that Imran Khan hatched a conspiracy against the country to prevent his ouster from the power last year when the then opposition moved a no-trust motion in the National Assembly against him.

