UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Castigates Imran For Attacking State

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Marriyum castigates Imran for attacking state

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday while lashing out Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said that a "foreign agent, Toshakhana thief, and a liar", was attacking the state and getting relief.

In a tweet, she said, "political leaders do not attack the state, rather they save the state, not their own politics."She said that PTI workers on the instigation of Imran Khan were attacking police personnel who had come to implement court orders, but Imran was getting relief from the courts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Maryam Aurangzeb From Court

More Stories From Pakistan

