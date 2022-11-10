UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Castigates Imran For Creating Choas & Anarchy

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Marriyum castigates Imran for creating choas & anarchy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday castigated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for creating choas, anarchy and polarisation in the country.

"There has been choas, anarchy and hatred in the country due to Imran Khan who is bent on spreading his Fitna to create disorder, mischief and arson," she said in a news statement.

She asked Imran Khan what motives he wanted to achieve by closing down roads.

Marriyum said Imran Khan, who once gagged the media and others, was now closing down the roads.

She regretted that the schools and hospitals were closed due to Imran Khan.

The minister said the person, who robbed the people of their medicine, now shutting down the roads leading to hospitals.

Imran Khan, who deprived the people of jobs, electricity, gas and bread, was now closing down the roads, she maintained.

The minister lashed out at Imran Khan for doing politics over floods and called him a "stubborn" and "fascist".

She said Imran Khan should have spent the money, which he was using for arson, on the rehabilitation of flood affectees.

Marriyum said the money that Imran Niazi was spending on setting the country on fire should have been spent on providing food and warm clothes to the flood victims.

Imran Khan should have spent the money, which he was utilising to close schools and hospitals, on building schools and hospitals in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, she added.

