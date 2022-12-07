UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Castigates Imran For Doing 'dirty Politics' On Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Marriyum castigates Imran for doing 'dirty politics' on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan who played politics on religion, ran dirty campaign against nation's martyrs and compromised on national interest when in power, was now doing 'dirty politics' on Kashmir.

In a statement in reaction to Imran Khan's remarks, she said the person who looted the Tosha Khana and sold gifted watches was now doing "dirty and shameless politics" in the name of Kashmir.

"Kashmir seller should not tell Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif what to do about Kashmir problem", she said while taking dig at Imran Khan.

She said Imran Khan who did the antics of one hour protest on Kashmir and changed the Names of road and chowks while in power, was now playing an unholy game with the national interests.

She said that the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, at the instigation of Imran Khan, indulged in a regrettable act during the Mangla Dam refurbishment project ceremony.

Imran Khan, for the sake of bolstering his sinking politics, stooped to a mean and reprehensible trick of giving a negative colour to an event of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan's progress.

What else can be expected from an "artisan" who harmed national interests by changing the minutes of the cipher, she said while referring to the so called foreign intervention claim of Imran.

The minister lamented that Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir neither cared about his position and nor did he care about the sensitivity of the Kashmir issue.

She said it was not appropriate to use the Kashmir issue for personal and political interests.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Azad Kashmir deliberately interfered during the speech of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who gently told him that "we will sit down and talk".

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also told him that if there was any problem, he will solve it with the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, she said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vigorously advocated and highlighted Kashmir cause and the interests of Kashmiris at every international forum including the United Nations General Assembly and Shanghai Cooperation Organization, she said.

She wished the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir to show this courage in front of his leader Imran Khan.

Due to the incompetence, inefficiency and conspiracy of the "Kashmir seller", India had the courage to take the illegal action of August 5, 2019, she remarked.

She reminded that Imran Khan had prayed for Modi's victory in 2019 Indian elections and claimed that the Kashmir issue will be resolved if Modi was re-elected.

She maintained that entire nation was united and had one voice on the Jammu and Kashmir conflict.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Protest United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Road Dam Maryam Aurangzeb Jammu Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Event From

Recent Stories

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Gov ..

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Government Departments

1 hour ago
 Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

2 hours ago
 PM urges world to take note of rising religious ha ..

PM urges world to take note of rising religious hatred in India

3 hours ago
 LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Dec ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.