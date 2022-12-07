Marriyum castigates Imran for doing 'dirty politics' on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan who played politics on religion, ran dirty campaign against nation's martyrs and compromised on national interest when in power, was now doing 'dirty politics' on Kashmir.

In a statement in reaction to Imran Khan's remarks, she said the person who looted the Tosha Khana and sold gifted watches was now doing "dirty and shameless politics" in the name of Kashmir.

"Kashmir seller should not tell Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif what to do about Kashmir problem", she said while taking dig at Imran Khan.

She said Imran Khan who did the antics of one hour protest on Kashmir and changed the Names of road and chowks while in power, was now playing an unholy game with the national interests.

She said that the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, at the instigation of Imran Khan, indulged in a regrettable act during the Mangla Dam refurbishment project ceremony.

Imran Khan, for the sake of bolstering his sinking politics, stooped to a mean and reprehensible trick of giving a negative colour to an event of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan's progress.

What else can be expected from an "artisan" who harmed national interests by changing the minutes of the cipher, she said while referring to the so called foreign intervention claim of Imran.

The minister lamented that Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir neither cared about his position and nor did he care about the sensitivity of the Kashmir issue.

She said it was not appropriate to use the Kashmir issue for personal and political interests.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Azad Kashmir deliberately interfered during the speech of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who gently told him that "we will sit down and talk".

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also told him that if there was any problem, he will solve it with the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, she said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vigorously advocated and highlighted Kashmir cause and the interests of Kashmiris at every international forum including the United Nations General Assembly and Shanghai Cooperation Organization, she said.

She wished the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir to show this courage in front of his leader Imran Khan.

Due to the incompetence, inefficiency and conspiracy of the "Kashmir seller", India had the courage to take the illegal action of August 5, 2019, she remarked.

She reminded that Imran Khan had prayed for Modi's victory in 2019 Indian elections and claimed that the Kashmir issue will be resolved if Modi was re-elected.

She maintained that entire nation was united and had one voice on the Jammu and Kashmir conflict.