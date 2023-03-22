UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Castigates Zalmay For Tweet In Imran's Favour

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Marriyum castigates Zalmay for tweet in Imran's favour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday strongly condemned Zalmay Khalilzad's tweet in favour of Imran Khan.

"The origin of American conspiracy and the imported regime has come to light", she said in a statement.

The minister said that the Jewish lobby had come forward to save its stooge and handlers of the criminal involved in foreign funding were coming to light.

She said the nexus of foreign funding was exposed now and it was also proved who was the foreign agent.

She said that the foreign puppet had committed the worst human rights abuses during his four years rule as he had been labelled a media predator at the international level.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the foreign stooge was responsible for the financial, political and diplomatic disaster in Pakistan.

She alleged that international lobbyists had mobilized to create a civil war in Pakistan, and Zalmay's tweet was a link to that plan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Maryam Aurangzeb Criminals Jew Media

Recent Stories

Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety ..

Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety of family-friendly initiative ..

14 minutes ago
 Complete ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic p ..

Complete ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic poetry series launched on World ..

14 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ram ..

UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ramadan

14 minutes ago
 Al Naboodah Group joins DP World&#039;s DUBUY.com ..

Al Naboodah Group joins DP World&#039;s DUBUY.com to enter new global logistics ..

14 minutes ago
 Kuwait crude oil up US$3.48 to US$75.20

Kuwait crude oil up US$3.48 to US$75.20

15 minutes ago
 DEWA enhances effective contribution to sustainabi ..

DEWA enhances effective contribution to sustainability of water resources on Wor ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.