Marriyum Challanges Imran To Name Agencies, Persons Who Provided Him Report Against PML-N, PPP

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Marriyum challanges Imran to name agencies, persons who provided him report against PML-N, PPP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday challenged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Khan to tell the Names of agencies which gave him report about Muslim League (N) and Pakistan Peoples Party.

In a tweet, she asked Imran to also give the names of the persons who gave him the report about the PML-N and the PPP.

She also posed a question as to who had given Imran Khan guarantee about the Chief Election Commissioner.

Castigating Imran Khan, she said that instead of staging political dramas and levelling baseless accusations against the opponents, he should disclose the names on whose behest he kept making false accusations against the political adversaries and put them in jails.

Instead of taking out the protest rally, Imran should disclose why he used Shahbaz Gill for issuing statement inciting rebellion within the institutions, she maintained.

The minister asked Imran to clarify why he campaigned against the martyrs of Lasbela helicopter crash tragedy through his social media trolls.

