Marriyum Challenges Imran To Go To Court

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Marriyum challenges Imran to go to court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday challenged PTI chairman Imran Khan to go to court on Tosha Khana issue.

In a statement, she said that enough was enough, and Imran Khan would have to be accountable on foreign funding, corruption and money laundering.

The minister said that Imran Khan bought the watch for Rs 20 million and sold it for Rs 280 million through handlers and its proceeds came to Pakistan as laundered money which was not declared.

She said that Imran might file a case in Pakistan, Dubai or anywhere else he would have to show receipts.

The minister said the question arises did Imran buy the watch for Rs 20 million and sold it for Rs 280 million the money was brought to Pakistan by Farah Gogi which was not declared.

She asked Imran Khan instead of making announcements should give the date of filing the case.

She challenged Imran to tweet the receipt of the sale of the watch along with the date of filing case in the court.

She questioned what was the fault of Shahzeb Khanzada, Geo news, and Mir Ibrahim if Imran had sold the watch for Rs 280 million after purchasing it for Rs 20 million only.

Marriyam Aurangzeb challenged Imran Khan to disclose who brought the watch money to Pakistan and how.

Taking a jibe at Imran Khan, she said that his handlers Farah Gogi and Shahzad Akbar have been caught.

She said that Imran leveled false accusations against others, but when he himself got caught red-handed, he claimed the accusations were baseless.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran put political opponents in death cells on false charges, but when he was found guilty, he started mantra of baseless allegations.

She reminded that Imran Khan did not respond to any notice of the Tosha Khana case and did not join any investigation.

