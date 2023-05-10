UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Condemns Attacks On Building, Offices Of Radio Pakistan & APP In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday strongly condemned attacks on the building and offices of Radio Pakistan and APP in Peshawar.

The attack on the offices of Radio Pakistan and APP by PTI armed gangs was condemnable and deplorable, she said in a message issued by her office.

The minister said following the pattern of ptv attack under Imran Khan's instructions, PTI workers today attacked Radio Pakistan and APP buildings.

She said violence against government employees including women, vandalism and damage to property were acts of terrorism.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said armed groups of PTI set on fire the Chaghi Mountain Monument and Radio Auditorium, which gave an idea of their state of mind.

She asked the Director General Radio Pakistan to file an FIR against the miscreants.

The minister said the miscreants also tried to stop government broadcasting by cutting off lines, which was a serious crime.

