Marriyum condemns cowardly threat to President LPC Azam Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday condemned the cowardly threat to the President of Lahore Press Club, senior journalist Azam Chaudhry "through a bullet".

In a statement, she said that the voice of journalists could not be suppressed by such cowardly acts.

The cowardly elements involved in acts like harassment and intimidation of journalists had low mentality, she maintained. "Azam Chaudhry is a strong voice of journalist community", Maryam Aurangzeb said.

The minister said that the threat received by him was a cowardly act which was highly condemnable.