Marriyum condemns explosion in JUI-F workers' convention

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday condemned the blast that occurred at the workers' convention of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in Bajaur.

The minister, in a condolence message, grieved over the martyrdom of JUI's office bearers and workers including Ziaullah Jan. She also prayed for early recovery of the injured persons.

Marriyum said innocent people were targeted in a brutal way in Bajaur which was highly condemnable.

She termed terrorists the "mortal enemy" of Pakistan. All those who were involved in the blast would be brought to justice, she added.

The minister said those people who were targeted in the blast advocated islam.

She prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed souls in the highest ranks of Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.