Marriyum condemns firing at Royal News office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday condemned the incident of firing at the office of Royal News and expressed solidarity with its management.

"Firing at the Royal News office is an attack on freedom of press," she said in a news statement.

Freedom of expression could not be stifled through such cowardly acts, the minister said, while asking the Punjab government to ensure foolproof security of media houses in the province.