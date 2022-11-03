Marriyum condemns firing incident at Imran, others; advises media to avoid speculations

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday advised the masses and media to avoid speculations and giving irresponsible statements in the wake of firing incident aimed at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan during his long march, which reached Wazirabad, at the time of such a "sad" incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday advised the masses and media to avoid speculations and giving irresponsible statements in the wake of firing incident aimed at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan during his long march, which reached Wazirabad, at the time of such a "sad" incident.

Addressing a news conference, she strongly condemned the firing at Imran Khan and other PTI leaders, praying for their swift recovery.

"Pakistan cannot afford such incidents and it is imperative that the political arena should not be turned into a bloody one," she said, while calling for the collective efforts which were crucial to change such behaviours.

Marriyum advised the media to avoid speculation and airing irresponsible statements on the incident until the facts or a preliminary report was shared by the Punjab government and police.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah to seek a preliminary report from the Inspector General and Chief Secretary Punjab and extend all-out support to the provincial government in this regard.

The minister said the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Punjab, so the provincial police, as well as the administration and other relevant departments, should share the facts with the masses immediately after its investigation.

Marriyum said the accused had been arrested and his statement was being recorded in Gujrat Police Station. He had confessed that he had fired at Imran Khan for certain reasons which were being aired on the media.

She said the Punjab police should cordon off the crime scene as it was imperative for completing the incident's investigation.

The minister appealed the masses to avoid politicizing the incident and commenting on it in irresponsible way as provoking statements and words over such incidents may lead to an untoward incident.

She said a female leader of PTI stated that Rana Sana Ullah was involved in the assassination attempt. These were the statements, words, and violent mindset which caused such unfortunate incidents.

Those statements which could create anarchy and provoke violence and hatred should be avoided, she said, adding there was a need to learn a lesson from such incidents.