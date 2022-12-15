UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Condemns Miranshah Suicide Blast

December 15, 2022

Marriyum condemns Miranshah suicide blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday strongly condemned the suicide blast in Miranshah area in ??North Waziristan.

In a statement, the minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Havaldar Muhammad Amir and a civilian person in the blast.

"Cowardly acts of terrorism cannot dampen our spirits", Marriyam Aurangzeb said while reiterating the government's commitment to eradicate the scourge of terrorism from the country".

The minister said that the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain. She said the entire nation stood with its security agencies in the war against terrorism.

