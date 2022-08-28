Marriyum condemns registration of case against Waqar Satti by Punjab government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday strongly condemned registration of an FIR by the Punjab government against senior journalist Waqar Satti.

In a statement, she said that it was demonstration of PTI Chairman Imran Khan's double standards that in Islamabad he organised a seminar on media freedom but tried to crush media freedom through Punjab government.

The minister reminded that the international media organization had declared Imran as predator of press freedom.

The minister said that Imran Khan should keep his mouth and should not utter controversial things. She said when any journalist pointed to his comments, Imran indulged in his character assassination and got registered serious cases against him.

She opined that this was clear example of fascism.