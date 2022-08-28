UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Condemns Registration Of Case Against Waqar Satti By Punjab Government

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Marriyum condemns registration of case against Waqar Satti by Punjab government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday strongly condemned registration of an FIR by the Punjab government against senior journalist Waqar Satti.

In a statement, she said that it was demonstration of PTI Chairman Imran Khan's double standards that in Islamabad he organised a seminar on media freedom but tried to crush media freedom through Punjab government.

The minister reminded that the international media organization had declared Imran as predator of press freedom.

The minister said that Imran Khan should keep his mouth and should not utter controversial things. She said when any journalist pointed to his comments, Imran indulged in his character assassination and got registered serious cases against him.

She opined that this was clear example of fascism.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Government Of Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb Sunday FIR Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

13 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

22 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

22 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

22 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.