Marriyum Condemns Suicide Blast In Miranshah

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Marriyum condemns suicide blast in Miranshah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday strongly condemned the suicide blast in Miranshah area of North Waziristan.

In a statement, she said that miscreants wanted to disturb the law and order situation but such cowardly acts could not dampen the spirits of the nation.

"Sacrifices of security personnel for restoration of law and order in the country will not go in vain," said the minister.

The minister expressed her deep felt condolences to the families of security personnel and children martyred in the blast.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear these irreparable losses with fortitude.

