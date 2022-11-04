UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Condemns Vandalism , Arson & Violence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday strongly condemned the vandalism, arson, and violence by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in the wake of firing at Imran Khan the other day

"Those who have attacked the state properties and set the country on fire cannot be its well-wishers," she said in a news statement.

Referring to Imran Khan's politics, she said the mindset of "foreign-funded Fitna" had polarized the nation. His politics of confrontation and chaos had inflicted irreparable damage on the country, he added.

She questioned why Punjab police had so far not lodged the First Information Report (FIR) of the firing incident.

According to law, she said, the government hospital authored a medico-legal report in a criminal case, but Imran Khan was doing otherwise.

Marriyum said the "foreign-funded Fitna" wanted civil war in the country.

The minister said Imran Khan had waged the war against the country after it exited from the FATF grey list.

He had also waged the war against a country to prevent foreign direct investment in the country, she added.

The minister said everything was fine in the country as the people had rejected the politics of chaos and anarchy.

