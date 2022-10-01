Marriyum condemns 'vindictive actions' against Aleem Khan & Shoaib Siddiqui

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday strongly condemned "vindictive actions" against both the political leaders Aleem Khan and Shoaib Siddiqui in Punjab province, which was currently ruled by a coalition government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday strongly condemned "vindictive actions" against both the political leaders Aleem Khan and Shoaib Siddiqui in Punjab province, which was currently ruled by a coalition government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

She, in a news statement, said Aleem Khan was extremely generous to Imran Khan, but he only loved the former's money.

Imran Khan had a history of being thankless to those who favoured him.

The PTI chief did not even bother to attend the funeral of friends and those who supported him throughout his entire life, she said, adding Imran Khan was in habit of attacking his well-wishers.

Marriyum said it was history of Imran Khan to consistently lie, hurl allegations and use foul language against others.

"Imran Khan is a foreign agent, liar, plotter, traitor, and a thankless and mean person," the minister remarked.