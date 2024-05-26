Marriyum Condoles Death Of Talat Hussain
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2024 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has expressed her deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Talat Hussain.
She said, "Talat Hussain was a gentleman, a distinguished and a versatile actor. His demise is a colossal loss for Pakistan's art and culture and in the field of acting.
"Talat Hussain displayed his professional abilities on radio, television, film and stage and created a permanent place in the hearts of his followers and people. Numerous dramas and films speak volumes of his artistic abilities. Talat Hussain marked his name on the pages of history by displaying excellent acting skills in the film 'Jinnah'.
"Talat Hussain will remain alive in the hearts of the people through his melodic voice and distinctive acting forever. May Allah Almighty grant the deceased an exalted place in Jannat and grant fortitude to the family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.''
