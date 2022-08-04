ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow on the death of the younger brother of senior journalist Javed Shahzad.

In a condolence message, the minister expressed her heart felt condolences to Javed Shahzad and his family.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.