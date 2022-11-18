UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Condoles Demise Of Mufti Rafi Usmani

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2022 | 11:32 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned religious scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani of Jamia Darul Uloom, Karachi

In a condolence message, she termed the death of Mufti Rafi Usmani an irreparable loss and said his services in the fields of religion would always be remembered.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

