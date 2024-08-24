Marriyum condoles with journalist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has expressed deep sorrow and condolences over the death of mother of senior journalist Amir Ilyas Rana.

In her message of condolences, she extended her sympathies to the journalist and his family, stating that "we all share your grief."

She also prayed for the departed soul's forgiveness and for patience and strength for the bereaved family.