Marriyum condoles with senior journalist over his brother demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday condoled with Senior Journalist Salman Ghani over the demise of his brother.

According to the news statement, she sympathized with the bereaved family and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to them to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.