Marriyum Congratulates Weightlifter Nooh For Winning Gold Medal

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2022 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday congratulated Pakistani weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt for winning a gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2022.

"Well Done Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt.

You have made the nation proud by achieving great success", she remarked.

The entire nation was proud of your achievement, she maintained.

The minister expressed the hope that he would earn more laurels for the country at international level in the future as well.

Pakistani weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt had won the gold medal by lifting 405 kg weight.

