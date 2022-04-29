UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Criticises Imran For Poisoning Workers' Minds

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Marriyum criticises Imran for poisoning workers' minds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday without naming Imran Khan said that he had destroyed values of society which could be seen from the behaviour of his party workers.

Talking to media, she said she did not want to name that person (Imran) on this holy land, who had poisoned the minds of his party workers.

She said she does not want to use the holy land for politics but such behaviour indicated the deterioration of the whole society.

However, she said there were many sections of the society which were still maintaining those traditions.

She hoped that it would take some time to change this negative attitude.

She said PML-N workers were also present in Saudi Arabia but they were asked not to adopt such attitude.

