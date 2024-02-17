Open Menu

Marriyum Demands Probe Into Pindi Commissioner Allegations

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2024 | 09:38 PM

Marriyum demands probe into Pindi commissioner allegations

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday demanded complete investigation into allegations levelled by Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha regarding rigging in general election in Rawalpindi division

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday demanded complete investigation into allegations levelled by Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha regarding rigging in general election in Rawalpindi division.

Addressing a press conference at PML-N's secretariat in Model Town, she said that it should be probed that with whom Rawalpindi Commissioner was in contact for the last eight days, his meetings, phone calls, verification of accounts and entire activities should be investigated in this regard.

She said, "One cannot get off Scot-free after levelling baseless allegations without any evidence."

The PML-N leader said that certain elements were in habit of levelling baseless allegations and creating confusion.

She said, "Commissioner Rawalpindi is discrediting elections and levelling baseless allegations without any proof."

If rigging was being conducted in front of Rawalpindi Commissioner, then why he didn't handed over the culprits to the police, she questioned.

She said that the country was going through critical phase and it could not afford any irresponsible behaviour.

She further said that any grievances related to the results of elections should be taken to appropriate forum.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Rawalpindi commissioner should be put on exit control list immediately besides taking all his phone records into custody.

PML-N leaders Azma Bukhari and Attaullah Tarar were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Exit Control List Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Maryam Aurangzeb Rawalpindi Muslim All Election 2018

Recent Stories

Sindh Governor's wife donates state-of-the-art ven ..

Sindh Governor's wife donates state-of-the-art ventilator to Sindh Institute of ..

16 minutes ago
 PSL-9: Rizwan vows to give tough time to opponent ..

PSL-9: Rizwan vows to give tough time to opponent teams

16 minutes ago
 Vihari's jaggery famous for its taste

Vihari's jaggery famous for its taste

28 minutes ago
 Two-day Sukkur trade exhibition & export awareness ..

Two-day Sukkur trade exhibition & export awareness seminar inaugurates

49 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Islamabad United win toss, opt to bowl firs ..

PSL 9: Islamabad United win toss, opt to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars

1 hour ago
 3-days sports festival concluded in Neelulm Valley

3-days sports festival concluded in Neelulm Valley

49 minutes ago
LCCI demands crackdown on beggars at traffic signa ..

LCCI demands crackdown on beggars at traffic signals

48 minutes ago
 UNHCR advisory committee urged to prioritize HR si ..

UNHCR advisory committee urged to prioritize HR situation in IIOJK

49 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates dispensary in KP House Islamabad

CM inaugurates dispensary in KP House Islamabad

49 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 418 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 418 power pilferers in 24 hours

49 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 16m from defaulters in 24 h ..

LESCO collects over Rs 16m from defaulters in 24 hours

49 minutes ago
 10 nabbed for carrying illegal arms

10 nabbed for carrying illegal arms

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan