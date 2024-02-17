Marriyum Demands Probe Into Pindi Commissioner Allegations
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2024 | 09:38 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday demanded complete investigation into allegations levelled by Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha regarding rigging in general election in Rawalpindi division.
Addressing a press conference at PML-N's secretariat in Model Town, she said that it should be probed that with whom Rawalpindi Commissioner was in contact for the last eight days, his meetings, phone calls, verification of accounts and entire activities should be investigated in this regard.
She said, "One cannot get off Scot-free after levelling baseless allegations without any evidence."
The PML-N leader said that certain elements were in habit of levelling baseless allegations and creating confusion.
She said, "Commissioner Rawalpindi is discrediting elections and levelling baseless allegations without any proof."
If rigging was being conducted in front of Rawalpindi Commissioner, then why he didn't handed over the culprits to the police, she questioned.
She said that the country was going through critical phase and it could not afford any irresponsible behaviour.
She further said that any grievances related to the results of elections should be taken to appropriate forum.
Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Rawalpindi commissioner should be put on exit control list immediately besides taking all his phone records into custody.
PML-N leaders Azma Bukhari and Attaullah Tarar were also present.
