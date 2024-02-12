Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12nd, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday denied the reports of dialogue with the Pakistan People's Party regarding the power-sharing.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that so far the party did not make any decision regarding the Names of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister.

However, she said the consultations with the coalition parties are ongoing in this regard.

The PML-N leader said that there has been no discussion regarding the power-sharing, and power-sharing discussions are not part of the agenda.

However, consultations have been held on moving forward together; whatever decision is made would be made through consultation and announced.