Marriyum Denies Reports Of Dialogue With PPP For Power Sharing
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 12, 2024 | 04:31 PM
Marriyum Aurangzeb says so far the party did not make any decision regarding the names of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12nd, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday denied the reports of dialogue with the Pakistan People's Party regarding the power-sharing.
Marriyum Aurangzeb said that so far the party did not make any decision regarding the Names of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister.
However, she said the consultations with the coalition parties are ongoing in this regard.
The PML-N leader said that there has been no discussion regarding the power-sharing, and power-sharing discussions are not part of the agenda.
However, consultations have been held on moving forward together; whatever decision is made would be made through consultation and announced.
Recent Stories
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown
Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA fines against food adulteration11 minutes ago
-
Shah Faisal mosque to be renovated: Gohar Ejaz21 minutes ago
-
Dera’s Rescue 1122 service handles 157 emergencies last week21 minutes ago
-
PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing25 minutes ago
-
Faisal Karim Kundi condemns firing on PPP rally31 minutes ago
-
Int'l scholars present research papers on maternal, neonatal diseases31 minutes ago
-
AJK Police to be Modernized with Latest Technology31 minutes ago
-
SZABIST Larkana campus to hold its 18th Annual Convocation31 minutes ago
-
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad38 minutes ago
-
DC, DPO visit fire victims’ family41 minutes ago
-
World Radio Day to be observed on Feb 131 hour ago
-
Sardar Ali Shah pays homage to Asma Jahangir1 hour ago