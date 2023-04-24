(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday denied the rumours circulating in some sections of media that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif was seeking the National Assembly (NA) confidence.

"The prime minister has not decided to take a vote of confidence (from the NA)," she said while ruling out any such consultation among the coalition parties.

The minister on her Twitter handle account said there was no need for such a move as PM Shehbaz Sharif had already obtained a vote for the leader of the house on April 11, 2022.

She said the people, coalition parties and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) unanimously elected Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister of the country.

"There is no truth in such fabricated news," she said while urging the media to refrain from publishing any news about the PM without verification.