UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Denies Rumours About PM Seeking NA's Confidence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Marriyum denies rumours about PM seeking NA's confidence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday denied the rumours circulating in some sections of media that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif was seeking the National Assembly (NA) confidence.

"The prime minister has not decided to take a vote of confidence (from the NA)," she said while ruling out any such consultation among the coalition parties.

The minister on her Twitter handle account said there was no need for such a move as PM Shehbaz Sharif had already obtained a vote for the leader of the house on April 11, 2022.

She said the people, coalition parties and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) unanimously elected Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister of the country.

"There is no truth in such fabricated news," she said while urging the media to refrain from publishing any news about the PM without verification.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Twitter Maryam Aurangzeb April Muslim Media From

Recent Stories

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

3 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

33 minutes ago
 Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observati ..

Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observations at EGU23, announces missio ..

33 minutes ago
 Emirates to expand global network with launch of s ..

Emirates to expand global network with launch of services to Montréal in July

1 hour ago
 EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts ..

EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts and driving towards net zero

1 hour ago
 Multiply Group signs binding commitment to acquire ..

Multiply Group signs binding commitment to acquire 55% stake in Media 247

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.