Marriyum expresses condolences over demise of veteran actor Afzaal Ahmed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday expressed deep grief over the death of well-known stage, film and tv actor Afzaal Ahmed.

In her condolence message, she said that Afzaal Ahmed entertained fans with his spontaneous acting prowess.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the vacuum created by his demise in the film and drama industry could not be filled.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.