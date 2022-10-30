UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Expresses Condolences Over Reporter's Demise With Husband

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday expressed condolences to the spouse of a female reporter affiliated with a private news channel, Sadaf Naeem, who lost her life during the coverage of PTI's long march.

Sadaf Naeem fell from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) container while discharging her journalistic duties, today, and in that process lost her life.

According to a news release, the minister made a phone call to the deceased husband and prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace, and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Marriyum acknowledged Sadaf's hard work during her reporting career, also lauding her journalistic skills.

