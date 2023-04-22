UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Extends Eid Greetings To Muslim Ummah

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Marriyum extends Eid greetings to Muslim Ummah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday extended greetings on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr to the Muslims of Pakistan and all over the world.

In a tweet, the minister said that after the blessings of the holy month of Ramazan, the happiness of Eid was the reward of Allah Almighty.

Eid means practical demonstration of feelings towards others and sharing happiness with them, she maintained.

She appealed to the affluent people to take care of the poor segments of society in present difficult times.

