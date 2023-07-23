(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday felicitated the entire nation on Pakistan's victory in the world squash after a hiatus of four decades.

"Congratulations to Hamza Khan for becoming the World Junior Squash Champion," the minister said in a tweet.

Jan Sher Khan honoured the country in the same way back in 1986, she added.

"May the Almighty make every youth of Pakistan a source of pride for the country," she said while praying forpromotion of sports and games in Pakistan.