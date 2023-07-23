Open Menu

Marriyum Felicitates Nation On Pakistan's Victory In Squash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 23, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Marriyum felicitates nation on Pakistan's victory in squash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday felicitated the entire nation on Pakistan's victory in the world squash after a hiatus of four decades.

"Congratulations to Hamza Khan for becoming the World Junior Squash Champion," the minister said in a tweet.

Jan Sher Khan honoured the country in the same way back in 1986, she added.

"May the Almighty make every youth of Pakistan a source of pride for the country," she said while praying forpromotion of sports and games in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash World Sports Maryam Aurangzeb Same May Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversa ..

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed

29 minutes ago
 RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

44 minutes ago
 PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muham ..

PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin ..

1 hour ago
 New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution annivers ..

1 hour ago
RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

2 hours ago
 UAE aid plane arrives in Chad carrying food parcel ..

UAE aid plane arrives in Chad carrying food parcels for Sudanese refugees, local ..

2 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

2 hours ago
 ADJD Labs receive international accreditation in f ..

ADJD Labs receive international accreditation in forensic tests

2 hours ago
 Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate ..

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament unites for climate action

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on Jul ..

UAE leaders congratulate Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan