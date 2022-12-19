UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Felicitates Newly Elected Office Bearers Of IHC Journalist Association

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Journalist Association including its President Rizwan Qazi and General Secretary Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry.

She also felicitated the IHC Journalists Association newly elected governing body as well as its Senior Vice President Farah Mahjabeen, Senior Joint Secretary Imran Mansab Khan, Finance Secretary Haseeb Riaz Malik, Joint Secretary Basharat Raja and Press Secretary Ambreen Ali.

The minister, in a news statement, said the election of newly elected office bearers showed that the journalists reposed full confidence in them.

She hoped that the elected members would meet the expectations of their fellow reporters. The role of court reports in journalism was crucial, she remarked.

