UrduPoint.com

Marriyum For Celebrating Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee Through NSFF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Marriyum for celebrating Pakistan's diamond jubilee through NSFF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday shared information regarding the National Short Film Festival to ensure celebration of the country's 75th anniversary in a befitting way.

 "Let's celebrate Pakistan's 75th birth anniversary", the minister tweeted which also included threadbare details of the film festival.

According to details, duration for the shot films would be 60 to 90 seconds while the themes for the festival included Sufism, minorities, education, democracy, history, world peace, film, Pakistani cuisine, tourism, diplomacy, culture, heritage, youth development, interfaith harmony, women empowerment, music, sports.

  The content could be developed on many other important topics including Pakistan's role for the region would be encouraged.

Last date for sending videos for National Short Film Festival would be August 5, 2022.

 Videos can be sent via email to ptv.films@ptv.com.pk.

In the festival, a prize of one lakh rupees has been kept for the first position, 75 thousand rupees for the second position and 50 thousand rupees for the third position.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies Sports Music Education Democracy Maryam Aurangzeb August Women

Recent Stories

Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Calls on Chairman ..

Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan Calls on Chairman PTA

37 minutes ago
 Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Sh ..

Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Shujaat, PPP reach SC

4 hours ago
 Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

5 hours ago
 Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners ..

Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners boycott SC proceedings

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.