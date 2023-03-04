UrduPoint.com

Marriyum For Holding Imran Accountable For Breaking Constitution

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Marriyum for holding Imran accountable for breaking Constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan should be held accountable for violating the Constitution.

In a tweet, she said that time had come for giving answer to "dual system in the country".

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz appreared 200 times in courts whereas Imran's appearances were only two. Nawaz Sharif spent two years in jail whereas Imran Khan has been granted immediate bail, she said and added, for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, there was no bail for six months but Imran Khan was given four bails in one day.

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for not taking salary from son, but there was complete silence over Imran's taking funds from foreigners.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Jail Maryam Aurangzeb From

Recent Stories

Govt making efforts for promotion of games at all ..

Govt making efforts for promotion of games at all levels: Shaza

7 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Italy

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Italy

36 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan considers Pakistan as strategic partn ..

Turkmenistan considers Pakistan as strategic partner: Envoy

55 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution delegation visit ..

National Human Rights Institution delegation visits National Human Rights Counci ..

1 hour ago
 SEHA to host 12th International Radiology Conferen ..

SEHA to host 12th International Radiology Conference in Al Ain

2 hours ago
 Sunreef Yachts chooses UAE for global expansion pl ..

Sunreef Yachts chooses UAE for global expansion plans

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.