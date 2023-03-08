UrduPoint.com

Marriyum For Recognising Women's Role In Making Society Civilized

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Marriyum for recognising women's role in making society civilized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that International Women's Day was not only meant for renewal of commitment to protection of women's rights but it was also a day to recognize their sacrifices, services and loyalties in establishing a civilized society.

In a statement, she paid tributes to the females for their role as mother, sister, daughter and wife and stressed to ensure equal rights for this segment for a prosperous Pakistan.

She saluted those parents and teachers who do not discriminate between their daughters and sons and provide them equal opportunities to move forward in life.

"education of a girl child means development of generations, from a healthy confident daughter comes a healthy, confident and dignified nation" she remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Wife Maryam Aurangzeb Women From

Recent Stories

Amazon win toss, elect to bat first against Super ..

Amazon win toss, elect to bat first against Super Women

8 minutes ago
 ACTVET to organise 14th Emirates Skills National C ..

ACTVET to organise 14th Emirates Skills National Competition

18 minutes ago
 Aldar, MOCCAE launch Real Estate Climate Pledge to ..

Aldar, MOCCAE launch Real Estate Climate Pledge to support UAE Net Zero strategi ..

18 minutes ago
 EDGE to establish joint research and development c ..

EDGE to establish joint research and development centre for autonomous solutions ..

33 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves 550 decisi ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves 550 decisions for home loans and grants

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr ..

RAK Ruler condoles Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.