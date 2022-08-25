UrduPoint.com

Marriyum For Showing National Spirit To Deal With National Emergency

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Marriyum for showing national spirit to deal with national emergency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Terming the ongoing flood situation as a national emergency, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that at this critical juncture, there was need of showing national spirit to deal with the situation of extraordinary disaster in Sindh and Balochistan.

The entire nation, especially overseas Pakistanis, should donate generously to help the flood victims as huge amount of money will be required for rehabilitation of the victims due to the large-scale disaster, she said .

The Federal government, along with the provinces, was making vigorous efforts, all resources were being mobilized, she said.

The minister said owing to heavy rains and severe flooding, there were difficulties in relief operations.

She said that rescue and relief process of the victims could be accelerated with the help of the public.

The minister said that the details and process for depositing donations in the Prime Minister Flood Relief Account 2022 have already been released.

Local and overseas Pakistanis donations could be deposited in the account (Prime Minister Relief Fund Account 2022 Account No. 'G-12164').

"Compatriots in trouble were waiting for our help, let us all be a support for them".

Overseas Pakistanis can also send donations through wire transfers, money service bureaus, money transfer operators and exchange houses, she said adding donations can also be deposited in cash at all commercial banks.

Deposits can also be made through cross-check, mobile and internet banking, ATMs, ABFT, Rast in the drop box of banks.

