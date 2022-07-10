Marriyum greets nation, Muslims, expats on Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb late on Saturday greeted all the Muslims including Pakistani citizens and expats on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

"Sacrifice means compassion, altruism, obedience, tolerance and humanity, which is liked by the Almighty Allah," the minister tweeted while saying "Eid Mubarak" to all.