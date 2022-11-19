Marriyum grieved over death of famous comedian Tariq Teddy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of well-known comedian Tariq Teddy.

Tariq Teddy played brilliant roles in stage plays and Punjabi films, bringing smiles on the faces of audience with his humour and artistry, she said in a statement.

The minister said that Tariq Teddy had left this world leaving his fans sad. She said his absence would be felt for a long time in the field of drama and films.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

May Allah grant the deceased a place in mercy and give patience to all the bereaved, Ameen.