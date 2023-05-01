UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Grieved Over Death Of Senior Journalist Saleem Butt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Saleem Butt, father of Samaa News anchor Zohaib Saleem Butt.

Expressing her heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family, she said she was deeply grieved to hear the news of Salem Butt's death who was a prolific journalist.

The journalistic services of the deceased will always be remembered, she said.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

