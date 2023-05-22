UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Grieved Over Death Of Senior Journalist Aslam Butt

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Marriyum grieved over death of senior journalist Aslam Butt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Aslam Butt.

In her condolence message, the minister appreciated Aslam Butt's services for journalism and democracy.

She said Aslam Butt was one of those journalists who spoke the truth regardless of the consequences.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bearthis loss with fortitude.

