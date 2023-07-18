Open Menu

Marriyum Grieved Over Death Of Son Of Dr Tariq Fazal In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Marriyum grieved over death of son of Dr Tariq Fazal in road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the young son of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Leader Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry in a road accident.

In her condolence message, the minister said that she shared the grief of Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and his family.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

