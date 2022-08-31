UrduPoint.com

Marriyum Grieved Over Demise Of Anchor Person Paras Jahanzaib's Father

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Marriyum grieved over demise of anchor person Paras Jahanzaib's father

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday expressed deep grief over demise of the father of senior anchor person Paras Jahanzaib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday expressed deep grief over demise of the father of senior anchor person Paras Jahanzaib.

The minister, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Marriyum said she shared the grief of Paras Jahanzaib. The news of her father death saddened the minister.

