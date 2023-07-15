Open Menu

Marriyum Grieved Over Demise Of Colonel (retd) Raja Waseem

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raja Waseem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Colonel (retd) Raja Waseem, terming it a "great loss" for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

She, in a tweet, said the whole party was deeply saddened by hearing news of Colonel (retd) Raja Waseem's demise.

The minister acknowledged his role in promoting the party's idealogy and paid tribute to him for the services he rendered for the country, nation, democracy, and the PML-N.

She recalled that late Raja Waseem defended the party and its Qauid Nawaz Sharif's stance always, especially in difficult times. He never compromised on his ideals and principles, the minister added.

She prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Maryam Aurangzeb Muslim Family

Recent Stories

Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raj ..

Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raja Waseem

19 minutes ago
 Eleven children die every week attempting to cross ..

Eleven children die every week attempting to cross Mediterranean migration route ..

19 minutes ago
 Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Qua ..

Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Quarrel Over Ukraine Policy in In ..

21 minutes ago
 Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Min ..

Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Minister for Planning and Develop ..

21 minutes ago
 NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMA ..

NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMAs to cope with future climatic ..

21 minutes ago
 REC chairs meeting of District voters education co ..

REC chairs meeting of District voters education committee regarding voter regist ..

21 minutes ago
No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

49 minutes ago
 Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About ..

Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About Preparing for War With Russia ..

49 minutes ago
 LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi ..

LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi in undisclosed cases

49 minutes ago
 LHC stops authorities from coercive measures again ..

LHC stops authorities from coercive measures against Imran in innominte cases

49 minutes ago
 CJP underlines importance of comprehensive strateg ..

CJP underlines importance of comprehensive strategy to control population

49 minutes ago
 Religions promote coexistence and peace: Dr. Kouto ..

Religions promote coexistence and peace: Dr. Koutoub Sano

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan