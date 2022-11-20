ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of the Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr. Tauqeer Shah.

In a statement, she expressed her heartfelt condolences with the family of Dr Tauqeer Shah.

Marriyum Aurangzeb prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.